GOP donors reportedly pushing Gov. Youngkin as Trump alternative

(NewsNation) — As former President Donald Trump maintains a large lead in the polls for the Republican presidential nomination, many GOP donors are reportedly eyeing Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin as a possible alternative in 2024.

Youngkin said in a Fox News interview Thursday he’s focused on Virginia’s elections but did not entirely rule out running.

Republican donors are set to meet in October at a retreat in Virginia Beach to push Youngkin to run as time is running out to get on the ballot in many early primaries.

Former Fox News chairman Rupert Murdoch and former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr are reportedly among those in favor of Youngkin diving into the race, according to CBS News.

NewsNation’s Blake Burman said it’s a sign the GOP establishment is becoming increasingly nervous about the former president’s prospects.

“This is the Republican establishment worried coming out of two different debates,” said Burman. “The meter has not moved at all against Donald Trump. He has solidified his grip over the Republican Party coming out of the two debates that he didn’t show up to.”