Congresswoman says GOP’s future is younger, more diverse

(NewsNation) — While President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump remain the front-runners of their respective parties for the 2024 election, some are calling for a younger, more diverse ticket.

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace (R) joined NewsNation’s “The Hill” to discuss what she hopes will be the future of the GOP.

“South Carolina is coming out with all sorts of great leaders for our nation,” Mace said. “In 2020, almost half the voters are going to be Gen Z and millennials and I don’t think either side wants to see two 80-year-old guys going at it.”

Mace spoke about former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, who announced her presidential bid but hasn’t gained much traction among the GOP, and Sen. Tim Scott, who has not yet declared a bid.

“I want to see some diversity on the ticket, I’d love to see a woman on the ticket. For example, I’m a girl mom and raising a daughter and a son. And I want to see more younger leadership, either way, on this ticket headed into 2024,” Mace said.