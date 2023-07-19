GOP hopefuls Burgum, Ramaswamy see uptick in 2024 support: Poll

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in Bismarck, N.D.

(NewsNation) — GOP presidential candidates Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy have seen a recent uptick in polls after being relative unknowns just one month ago, according to a new University of New Hampshire poll.

The poll shows Burgum at 6%, after previously polling less than 1%, beating out bigger names including Nikki Haley and Mike Pence.

Burgum is now polling at the same level as former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who took a jab at Burgum about his lack of name recognition just last month.

The other candidate raising his national profile is Vivek Ramaswamy, who has seen an 87.5% increase in overall support since July 1, according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls. RCP shows Ramaswamy’s support sitting at around 4.5%.

Ramaswamy is also a popular second choice, with 18% of New Hampshire Republican primary voters saying he would be their second pick. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tied with Ramaswamy in the “second choice” category at 18%.

Despite Burgum’s and Ramaswamy’s gains, there is still a long way to go in making a dent in the GOP primary race. Former President Donald Trump remains the clear front-runner in New Hampshire with 37% of the vote and DeSantis is firmly in second place polling at 23%.