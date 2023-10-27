Amid war in Israel, 2024 GOP hopefuls court conservative Jewish group

FILE – President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting, Saturday April 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. The Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual gathering of donors in Las Vegas that is being held this weekend has for years been a key stop for GOP candidates as they seek not only to court Jewish voters but also to present themselves as stalwart allies of Israel, a key priority for many in the party’s base, particularly evangelicals. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

LAS VEGAS (NewsNation) — Republican presidential candidates will compete for donors and offer their support for Israel in its war with Hamas as they address the annual gathering of a major Republican Jewish group this weekend.

The Israel-Hamas war, according to the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) has galvanized Jewish Americans. Many of those Democratic-leaning voters may shift towards a more conservative stance on Israel.

Nearly every Republican presidential candidate is expected to be in attendance at the Las Vegas gathering on Saturday:

It’s an opportunity for some to demonstrate their foreign affairs chops. For others, including Haley, it may feel more like batting practice.

In addition to support for Israel, RJC leaders are eager to hear that candidates have an understanding of the situation as well as a plan to address the ongoing fallout in the U.S.

“From liberal, center-left, center-right, and very conservative, I think they are rallying around the fact that antisemitism is on the rise and a real danger,” said Eric Levine of the RJC national board of directors. “Israel is fighting for Western civilization. They are fighting for American national security. Men and women in Israel are going to die to advance American national security interests.”

Trump and several others are also hosting local campaign events over the weekend.

It’s the first time Nevada will see the majority of the 2024 candidates ahead of what will be an unusual first in the state. Due to a legislative change two years ago, Nevada Republicans will see a state-run presidential preference primary on Feb. 6 and then a Republican caucus on Feb. 8.

The event marks the first time most of the GOP candidates have made their way to Nevada, a state expected to be the third to weigh in on the field in voting early next year. The Western state is usually overlooked by candidates because of its limited political impact, and it’s received especially little campaign activity in this year’s GOP contest.

That’s largely because Trump is seen to have a heavy advantage in the state and the Nevada GOP’s decision to set rules for its caucus that are seen as benefiting the former president. Three candidates— Pence, Haley and Scott — have opted to skip the caucus and a chance to win presidential delegates. Instead, they’ve filed to compete in the state-run primary, where they can hope to win headlines showcasing their strength.

If you’re finding the difference between a primary and a caucus a little confusing, you’re not alone. Some local election officials are concerned as well. That concern, however, is mitigated by Trump’s lead in the state.

“Right now, I think it would be fair to say there is a lot of confusion and there’s probably going to be more confusion,” said Jill Douglass, president of the Nevada Battle Born Republican Women. “And to a lot of people, it just doesn’t feel right. There are a lot of people saying ‘Well since the state was putting on a primary we should have just participated in the primary.”

Again, that primary ballot in Nevada will only list Haley, Pence and Scott.

Only the caucus will count toward winning the Republican nomination.

Separate from the Jewish Coalition, DeSantis is to speak Saturday morning to a Nevada Republican group at a casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip. Trump is expected to address supporters Saturday afternoon at a country music bar.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.