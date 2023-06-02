GOP hopefuls flock to Iowa for governor’s endorsement

GRIMES, Iowa (NewsNation) — The field of GOP candidates entering the 2024 presidential race continues to grow, and many of those who have declared — and even some prospective candidates — are expected to be in Iowa this weekend for a very Iowa event.

It’s called the Roast and Ride, an annual event hosted by U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

This year, the Roast and Ride comes at a time when it seems the 2024 GOP candidates are at peak harvest.

Here’s who is expected to attend

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

Former Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy

Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder

Businessman Perry Johnson

Former Vice President Mike Pence (who is expected to officially announce his candidacy on June 7, according to multiple reports)

GOP candidates are vying to win the support of Iowa’s Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, who is popular in the state. She introduced DeSantis at his campaign launch on Tuesday and is kicking off events for several candidates.

Reynolds wants to see Iowans engaged in the process, and views herself as the person to drive that process, her team told NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer.

However, Reynolds says she is not endorsing anyone until the Iowa caucuses. She already has plenty of candidates to pick from — and more are on the way.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to announce his run for the Oval Office on Tuesday in New Hampshire. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is expected to announce his run on Wednesday in Fargo.

Former President Donald Trump is not attending the Roast and Ride. His team is expected to head to North Carolina.