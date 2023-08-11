GOP presidential candidates flock to Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (NewsNation) — The Iowa State Fair is already off to a busy start, as Republican candidates for the White House have been flooding to the fairgrounds, ready to win over Iowa voters.

A few of the top GOP contenders spoke with NewsNation, explaining the importance of winning over Iowans ahead of the first-in-the-nation caucus next year.

Former Vice President Mike Pence stopped by the NewsNation set just after he wrapped up speaking to voters at what is called the Soapbox — a stop for candidates to talk with Iowans.

“Frankly, Iowa feels like home. The chance to be here in the first-in-the-nation state, to be able to introduce ourselves and our family in a new and renewed way, is a great privilege,” Pence said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made stops across the state, meeting with voters at a family restaurant, bringing his wife and kids along with him. He said the Iowa State Fair is a great opportunity to get to speak with voters and to hear what they are looking for in a candidate.

“The more we’re able to do, the better we’re able to do,” DeSantis said. “You have to earn this nomination and you have to earn the presidency. Nobody’s entitled to it. Voters expect you to make your case.”

DeSantis is expected to arrive at the state fair on Saturday.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum told the crowd his campaign focuses on economy, energy and national security.

“I’m not just running because I think we need a course correction, I’m running because right now the Biden administration is 180 degrees wrong on all of these,” Burgum said.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will speak with Burgum, Pence and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on Friday, where voters can listen in on the one-on-one interview.

Iowans will also hear from Republicans Perry Johnson and Larry Elder at the political Soapbox on Friday.