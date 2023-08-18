GOP presidential hopefuls attend ‘The Gathering’ in Atlanta

ATLANTA (NewsNation) — Several Republican presidential hopefuls are in Atlanta to take part in The Gathering, a yearly event held by radio host Erick Erickson featuring conservative political leaders.

This year’s theme: “Forward: Which Way.”

Just five days away from the first Republican debate taking place in Wisconsin, presidential candidates like South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley will all attend the major GOP event.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who is not running for the White House, spoke during the event on how he has been very clearly at odds with former President Donald Trump since the 2020 election. He has been outspoken about the future of the GOP.

“You can believe whatever you want about the 2020 election. That was three years ago, if you have a problem with that, sign up to volunteer, but that was three years ago. If you have a problem with that sign up to volunteer, be a poll watcher, get involved in the process … do something to help us win,” Kemp said.

According to the nationwide Real Clear Politics average of polls, Trump remains in control with over 50% support, DeSantis fell back to 15%, Vivek Ramaswamy surged up to about 7%. The rest of the candidates are polling at or below 5%.

On Saturday, other names will speak at the event, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Ramaswamy and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.