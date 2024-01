2024 Election: Republican primary calendar

From L-R: Former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. All four will battle it out for the 2024 Republican nomination for president, starting with the Jan. 15 Iowa caucus.

(NewsNation) — The 2024 primary season is kicking off Monday with the Iowa caucuses and will last through June.

The Republican candidates will need to collect support from the party’s delegates by performing well in the primaries and caucuses in order to become the GOP nominee.

Former President Donald Trump has maintained a strong lead over the Republican Party, but Republicans will be looking to former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who pulled ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the second-place ranking in the final stretch of the Iowa caucuses. The two have been locked in a battle for second place on the campaign trail.

Here are the key dates for the Republican primaries:

Monday, Jan. 15: Iowa Republican caucus

Tuesday, Jan. 23: New Hampshire primary

Thursday, Feb. 8: Nevada, U.S. Virgin Islands Republican caucuses

Saturday, Feb. 24: South Carolina Republican primary

Tuesday, Feb. 27: Michigan primary

Saturday, March 2: Idaho, Michigan, Missouri Republican caucuses

Sunday, March 3: Washington, D.C., Republican primary

Monday, March 4: North Dakota Republican caucus

Tuesday, March 5: Super Tuesday

More than a dozen states will hold Republican and Democratic contests: Alabama, Alaska (GOP only), Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia.

Tuesday, March 12: Georgia, Mississippi and Washington hold Republican primaries. Hawaii holds Republican caucus

Friday, March 15: Northern Mariana Islands Republican caucus

Saturday, March 16: Guam holds Republican caucus

Tuesday, March 19: Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Ohio primaries

Saturday, March 23: Louisiana primary

Tuesday, April 2: Connecticut, Delaware, New York, Rhode Island, Wisconsin primaries

Thursday, April 18: Wyoming Republican convention

Sunday, April 21: Puerto Rico Republican primary

Tuesday, April 23: Pennsylvania primary

Tuesday, May 7: Indiana primary

Tuesday, May 14: Maryland, Nebraska, West Virginia primaries

Tuesday, May 21: Kentucky, Oregon primaries

Tuesday, June 4: Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota primaries

Monday, July 15: Republican National Convention begins in Milwaukee