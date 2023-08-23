(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump has been leading by large margins in a number of 2024 GOP primary polls — but if he were not in the race, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would be the likely frontrunner.

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy would be in second place, multiple polls show.

Trump has consistently been polling at 50% or higher in surveys of Republican voters. Recent legal troubles — including four indictments — have not changed this.

When Republican primary voters were asked by Rasmussen Reports who they would vote for should Trump be prevented from running because of his criminal cases, 24% said they chose Ramaswamy, while 23% went for DeSantis.

Another poll by JMC Analytics of GOP voters asked about candidates without Trump on the ballot showed a larger gap between DeSantis and Ramaswamy: 32% and 14%, respectively.

These numbers track with other polls, including those where Trump is an option. Latest data from Morning Consult had Trump at 58%, DeSantis at 14% and Ramaswamy at 10%. FiveThirtyEight had Trump slightly lower at 52%, DeSantis at 14% and Ramaswamy at 9%.

These are large gains for Ramaswamy, who was once polling at less than 1% when he first announced his presidential bid.

Meanwhile, DeSantis had some challenges in his campaign, including staff shakeups and even cuts, with NewsNation partner The Hill writing some Republicans are seeing this as evidence that the governor is struggling to find his footing in a crowded race.

During Wednesday night’s first Republican debate, DeSantis will be center stage as the highest-polling GOP candidate besides Trump. The former president said he’s skipping the event, and has indicated he’ll pass on other debates as well.