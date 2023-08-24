Skip to content
GOP rivals didn’t attack DeSantis on debate stage
Ron DeSantis didn't face attacks while on the GOP debate stage
DeSantis has 'proven track record of getting things done': Florida AG
DeSantis has consistently polled in second place behind Trump
Liz Jassin
Updated:
Aug 24, 2023 / 06:59 PM CDT
