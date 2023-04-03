Nikki Haley visits southern border hoping to drum up campaign support

(NewsNation) — While all eyes are on Trump’s indictment, former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is hoping to bring attention to her presidential campaign with a trip to the southern border, the first of any presidential candidate.

Haley was accompanied by Rep. Tony Gonzales to address what the two say is an ongoing crisis caused by the Biden-Harris administration.

Since her time as governor, Haley has taken a tough stance on immigration and border security. She says closing the border is not rocket science, and the U.S. is a country of laws that need to be enforced.

While all eyes are on the heavyweight matchup between former president Donald Trump and Florida governor Ron DeSantis, Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence are battling it out for third place despite Pence tapping Haley as UN ambassador under the Trump administration.

A recent Harvard-Harris poll found Pence with 7 percentage points to Haley’s 6, both trailing Trump and DeSantis by double digits.

The race between between Pence and Haley may not be getting much attention, but it brings about a new dynamic in the 2024 primary where lower-polling candidates are taking aim at each other in order to gain some traction.