DeSantis, Haley battling to become top challenger to Trump

(NewsNation) — Over the course of the GOP primary race, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley have emerged as the main contenders to unseat front-runner former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis was the favored challenger early in the race, but Haley has gained momentum recently. This week, she received an endorsement from the Koch network, leading to speculation she is the most likely challenger to give GOP voters an alternative to Trump.

Political strategist Rina Shah said this is a change from how the race was seen earlier.

“Going into the primary, this was thought to be Ron DeSantis’ game, and it’s still very much is his game, but it’s not entirely his,” she said on “NewsNation Now.”

Shah noted Haley has shown she can share the stage with other candidates, and she has shown her appeal to voters when it comes to the economy and her views on abortion.

But there is still a way to go until the primary, and both DeSantis and Haley will have to attempt to win over Republicans in different parts of the country.

Shah noted that Haley will be a strong female presence on stage in the upcoming GOP debate hosted by NewsNation, likely leaning on her experiences as a mother when talking about issues like safety.

“But let’s not forget there are going to be a couple of strong men on that stage as well. They’ll give her a run for her money,” Shah said.

