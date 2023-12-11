WSJ poll: Haley has 17-point lead over Biden

(NewsNation) — Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has a 17-point lead over President Joe Biden in a hypothetical matchup presented in a new Wall Street Journal poll.

The WSJ poll also shows Haley almost surpassing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the spot behind former President Donald Trump.

Haley has enjoyed a recent rise in several polls as her presidential campaign gains momentum.

“On any given day, Trump and Biden are even. On a good day, he’s up by two, he might be up by four. It’s all margin of error. In every one of those polls, I was up by 10 to 13. Now I’m up by 17 points,” Haley said at a recent rally.

Haley’s campaign team is now focusing on independent voters, particularly in New Hampshire, hoping to win over voters with lackluster support for Biden and Trump.

Meanwhile, Biden is reaching the lowest polling numbers of his presidency following his response to the Israel-Hamas war and his overall job performance.

Despite Haley’s spike in polls, Trump maintains a significant lead over Republican candidates, expanding his lead in Iowa with just five weeks until the crucial caucuses. More than half of likely Iowa caucus-goers say Trump is their first choice.