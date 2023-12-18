Haley takes aim at Biden in new ad: He’s ‘too old’

(The Hill) — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley launched her campaign’s third television ad Monday, targeting President Biden for being “too old” and calling for a “new generation.”

“I’ll just say it: Biden’s too old, and Congress is the most exclusive nursing home in America,” Haley began the 30-second ad spot. “Washington keeps failing because politicians from yesterday can’t lead us into tomorrow.”

“We need term limits, mental competency tests, and a real plan to defeat China and restore our economy,” Haley continued, repeating some of her well-established campaign positions. “We have to leave behind the chaos and drama of the past, with a new generation and a new conservative president.”

In the press release announcing the ad blitz, the campaign described Haley’s final comment as “swiping at the former president without mentioning his name.”

The press release also grouped former President Trump in with Biden’s age bracket, writing, “Haley is 51 years old, a full generation younger than 81-year-old Biden and 77-year-old Trump.”

The ad spot is part of an ongoing $10 million ad blitz in Iowa and New Hampshire, the first two states to vote in the GOP presidential nominating calendar, the campaign said.

Haley — who previously served as United Nations ambassador under Trump and as governor of South Carolina — has enjoyed a recent bump in the polls as she vies with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the second-place spot in the GOP primary race. Trump still holds a commanding lead as the front-runner for the Republican nomination.

A recent New Hampshire poll demonstrated Haley’s momentum. The CBS News/YouGov poll among likely GOP primary voters in the state showed 44 percent supporting Trump, followed by 29 percent supporting Haley and 11 percent supporting DeSantis. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie followed close behind the Florida governor with 10 percent support.