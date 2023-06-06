Poll: Half of voters would consider 3rd party over Trump, Biden

(NewsNation) — If current President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are their parties’ candidates for next president of the United States in 2024, a little under half of those surveyed by NewsNation and Decision Desk HQ would consider a third-party candidate.

This data comes from a newly released poll by NewsNation and Decision Desk. Of those asked, around 49% said they are somewhat or very likely to vote for a third-party instead of Biden, a Democrat, or the Republican Trump.

Slightly more, 50.95%, said they were “not very likely” or “not likely at all” to vote third-party.

Of those third-party candidates, 20% of survey-takers said Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an Independent, would be their pick, making him the leading named candidate in the poll.

Other options mentioned in the poll included Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, and former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. A majority of those polled, however, said they wanted someone else entirely (42.89%).

Responses varied based on age group: Only 32% of those aged 55 and up said they would vote for a third-party candidate in lieu of Biden and Trump. Most (67%) said they were not very likely, or not likely to at all, compared to 18 through 34-year-olds, 61% of whom would go for a third-party nominee, and people 35 through 55 years of age (60%).

Among ethnic groups, more people of color seemingly would be open to a third-party candidate: 62% of Asians, 65% of African-Americans and 62.8% of Hispanics. Only 45.4% of white people said they would consider a third-party candidate.

Right now, former President Donald Trump, his ex-vice president Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are included in a large and reportedly growing group of GOP candidates for president.

Full results of the NewsNation/Decision Desk poll can be found here.