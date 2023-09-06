How to watch Mike Pence’s NewsNation town hall

Republican presidential candidate former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a Fair-Side Chat with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

(NewsNation) — Former Vice President Mike Pence, currently a GOP presidential candidate, is set to take questions in front of a live studio audience as part of a town hall hosted by NewsNation.

“On Balance” anchor Leland Vittert is set to moderate the event, which will include a remote audience in Des Moines, Iowa, of undecided, independent and Republican voters, at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday, Sept. 13.

After the live broadcast, Blake Burman, anchor of “The Hill” will host a 30-minute program featuring analysis from NewsNation political editor Chris Stirewalt. An encore presentation will be available at midnight ET on Thursday.

Viewers can see where to watch NewsNation by by entering their ZIP code in the NewsNation Channel Finder app.

Those who want to submit questions for Pence can do so by clicking here.

In an interview in August with Vittert, Pence said he’s tried during his campaign to change perceptions created over the past two and a half years by former President Donald Trump and his allies. Pence has drawn the ire of some of his former running mate’s supporters after criticizing Trump’s actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. However, he told Vittert the number of voters angry with him is “growing smaller every day.”

“I’m always very humbled by how many people come up to me and thank me for standing that day on the Constitution of the United States, for keeping my oath in the wake of those tumultuous hours and days,” Pence said in August.

The most recent poll from Morning Consult shows Pence (6%) just behind entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy (8%), and a few points below Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (15%). According to FiveThirtyEight‘s polling, he’s at 4.7%. Both polls, however, show Trump squarely in the lead, with over 50% of the vote in both cases.

NewsNation has hosted town halls with two other presidential candidates this summer: Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.