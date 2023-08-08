‘I will talk’: Trump holds post-indictment rally in New Hampshire 

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 4, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump delivered remarks at a campaign event in Windham, N.H., on Tuesday for the first time since being indicted.

Trump told the crowd that President Joe Biden wants to take away his First Amendment rights so that he can’t speak about the indictment.

“I will talk about it. I will,” Trump said. “They’re not taking away my First Amendment rights.” Trump also said he expects to have “four (indictments) by some time next week.”

Chris Christie and Nikki Haley are campaigning in New Hampshire, as well, hoping to stop Trump’s march toward a third consecutive presidential nomination. He is the leading contender for the GOP presidential nomination.

Analysts say it’s a good strategy, though so far, no one has cracked the veneer of inevitability that has followed Trump through the early states.

A significant portion of the Republican electorate remains open to a new presidential nominee with less baggage than Trump. But months after many others entered the race, there is little sign that any of the former president’s rivals are breaking through.