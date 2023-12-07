Iowa attorney general supports Trump as caucuses approach

(NewsNation) — Iowa’s Jan. 15 caucuses will provide the country’s first hard numbers on where the voters and the candidates stand.

Iowa Democrats will also hold caucuses, but they will vote by mail.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, who joined NewsNation Thursday, has remained adamant about her support for former President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s treasurer endorsed businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

“In the end, we all get in there and get behind our nominee,” Bird said.

The latest Iowa poll numbers show Trump as the clear frontrunner, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has received some key endorsements, helping to nudge up his numbers.

Border security — a pillar of both Trump and DeSantis’ campaigns — remains a central issue for Republican voters, including in non-border states like Iowa.

“The border is absolutely out of control… We’re feeling those problems of a border state because the border is completely unsecure and the law is not being enforced,” Bird said.

Other states will follow Iowa’s lead with their own primaries and caucuses. New Hampshire will hold its first primary Jan. 23.