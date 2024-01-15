Results: Iowa Republican caucus 2024

From L-R: Former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. All four will battle it out for the 2024 Republican nomination for president, starting with the Jan. 15 Iowa caucus.

(NewsNation) — The Republican caucus in Iowa on Monday kicks off the 2024 election cycle as former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, biotechnology entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson battle it out for the 2024 GOP nomination.

Though Trump has held a wide lead in most polls leading up to caucus day, the other candidates spent the weekend braving the cold to make their final attempts to woo Iowa Republicans to their favor.

Iowa Republicans will answer some crucial questions when caucusing begins at 8 p.m. ET — Will Trump deliver a knockout victory over his challengers? Who will come in second and by how much? What will the second place candidate’s chances be heading into the New Hampshire primary next week?

Take a look at each candidate’s policy positions on the issues that matter to you in our voter guide and keep track of Iowa caucus results in the trackers below: