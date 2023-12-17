Republican candidates heat up campaigns in Iowa

FILE – Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talks with audience members during a meet and greet, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Denison, Iowa. Former President Donald Trump was the first choice of 51% of likely Iowa caucus participants in a Des Moines Register-NBC News-Mediacom Iowa Poll published Monday, Dec. 11. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has vowed that he will win Iowa, had the support of 19%. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

(NewsNation) — With less than a month remaining until the Iowa caucuses, the Republican candidates are intensifying their attacks on each other as they strive to gain ground in the crucial state.

According to the latest polling, former President Donald Trump continues to hold a commanding lead in the Hawkeye State, with 58% support, indicating a strong base of support for the former commander-in-chief.

Candidates like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are vigorously campaigning in Iowa, attempting to secure their positions in what remains a competitive field.

However, Trump’s dominance in the polls, with a 36-point lead over DeSantis, underscores the challenge faced by his rivals.

“He’s the best. I can tell you that. He’s the GOAT. The greatest of all time! (Bump) He wants to bring the power back to the people instead of the politicians,” a Trump supporter in Iowa told NewsNation.

DeSantis, who has prioritized Iowa and even garnered an endorsement from the state’s governor, Kim Reynolds, is experiencing internal turmoil with high-profile resignations from the “Never Back Down” Super PAC supporting him.

The recent shake-ups in DeSantis’ campaign suggest a potential slowdown in momentum, raising questions about the impact on his Iowa strategy.

Following a contentious debate on NewsNation’s GOP primary debate stage, the remaining candidates seem to be redirecting their focus from attacking each other to targeting Trump.

DeSantis, in particular, voiced concerns about Trump potentially contesting election results, echoing sentiments expressed in the 2016 election against Ted Cruz.

Meanwhile, Haley, acknowledging the competitive nature of the Iowa caucuses, is managing expectations and expressing optimism about her prospects in New Hampshire.

Haley, who has been campaigning extensively in the Granite State, aims to appeal to independent voters with her relatively moderate messaging compared to other candidates.

“I’ve never lost a race, I’m not going to start now, I don’t think I’d be good at it,” Haley said. “So we’re just gonna win and be done with that.”