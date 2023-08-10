Iowa State Fair draws Republican presidential hopefuls

DES MOINES, Iowa (NewsNation) — The Iowa State Fair is a crucial test for 2024 presidential hopefuls, especially Republicans eyeing support in the state’s leadoff nominating caucuses next January, and with two weeks until the Republican presidential debate.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is hosting a State Fair program her political team is putting on called “Fair-side Chats,” where GOP presidential hopefuls are to meet with the governor for public conversations.

Conservative radio host Larry Elder is the first guest, followed by former Vice President Mike Pence Friday and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Saturday.

Other candidates participating in the public conversations, including South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, businessman Ryan Binkley, businessman Perry Johnson and former Texas Rep. Will Hurd.

Notably, former President Donald Trump won’t attend the upcoming Republican presidential debate, leaving DeSantis as the frontrunner. He’s preparing for attacks with weekly Q&A sessions and will make stops across Iowa, including the fair on Saturday.

Pence and DeSantis are visiting this weekend, while Scott arrives early next week and Hurd toward the week’s end.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie won’t be attending, with this team citing other commitments.

The event isn’t solely for Republicans, although they’re in the spotlight with the impending debate. Democratic presidential candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson will attend, while President Joe Biden will be in Delaware, per the White House.

Early indications of voter sentiment will emerge, both by speaking to them and through a unique corn kernel approach. Voters will fill jars for their preferred candidate, with the most kernels indicating the winner of the informal contest.