Iowa State Fair: Trump, DeSantis spar as other candidates try to stand out

(NewsNation) — As Republican and Democratic presidential candidates vied for voters’ attention at the Iowa State Fair, former President and GOP frontrunner Donald Trump seemed to steal the show.

The Iowa State Fair will be an important opportunity for candidates to win over crucial voters before the Iowa caucus, which is more than five months away.

At the fair’s opening weekend, Trump garnered a crowd of Iowans with just two hours on the ground and an endorsement from the Florida Congressional Delegation.

“He’s got his chest out, his chin up, he’s the right man for the job,” said Florida Rep. Brian Mast.

Support from the delegation is just Trump’s latest dig at his Republican rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

As DeSantis was shaking hands with Iowans on the ground, Trump’s Boeing 757 circled the fair as a banner reading “Be likable Ron” flowed from another plane flying above.

Just steps away from Trump’s second stop, DeSantis told NewsNation he is focused on the voters.

“We’re excited to have so many great Iowans here to support us and that’s what it’s all about,” DeSantis said.

The sparring continued as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds had to stop her sit down with DeSantis in order to quiet hecklers, saying, “We’re in Iowa, and in Iowa, we’re Iowa nice.”

While Trump brushed off the fact that he skipped the sit-down with Reynolds, DeSantis says Trump’s actions will only hurt him in the end.

“I think most Iowans want to see: How are Iowans responding to you? I am fortunate to say we’ve gotten more endorsements from legislators in Iowa than any candidate running by far and that is going to mean more to people in their communities than trying to pull whatever they’re trying to pull,” DeSantis told NewsNation.

Other candidates, including former Vice President Mike Pence, opted to distance themselves from the drama.

“I’ll let all the other candidates do their thing at the Iowa State Fair but we’re here to talk to people in the Hawkeye state,” Pence said.

The youngest GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy pulled out his rapping skills to energize his young voter base, leaning into his “outsider” status.

“I think people here are hungry for outsiders and that’s part of the reason they are flocking to our campaign. I think the message is our strength,” Ramaswamy said.

The entrepreneur and political newbie will participate in a live NewsNation Town Hall on Monday, August 14, moderated by chief Washington anchor Leland Vittert.

Another businessman and GOP candidate sharing his 2024 message at the Iowa State Fair is Ryan Binkley.

The self-funded pastor from Texas told NewsNation, “I’m a businessman and a pastor. I’m a CEO of a financial investment bank middle market company out of Dallas, Texas. We have about 400 employees. We have a growing church. I’ve got five kids. I’m not looking for another job. This message is in my heart to see our country get united.”