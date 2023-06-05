Larry Elder on Trump: ‘I’m not sure he is electable’

(NewsNation) — Former conservative radio host Larry Elder is looking to shake up the GOP field. The Republican presidential candidate told NewsNation host Leland Vittert he’s “not sure” Trump is “electable.”

“The problem is: Donald Trump is certainly nominate-able, but I’m not sure he is electable,” Elder said. “If I thought he were electable, I wouldn’t be here. You need somebody who has the ‘America First’ agenda.”

Elder, who once sought to replace the California governor in a failed 2021 recall effort, announced his run roughly two months ago on Fox News’ former program “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

He joins a crowded field of GOP hopefuls including Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Former Vice President Mike Pence filed paperwork Monday declaring his 2024 presidential campaign. He is expected to formally launch his White House bid during a kickoff event Wednesday in Des Moines, Iowa.

Elder thinks Republican voters will come together and realize they need to back someone to beat President Joe Biden in the 2024 election.

“At some point, the Republican primary voters and even the Republican candidates are going to realize they need to coalesce behind a person who can beat Joe Biden in November 2024,” Elder said. “Somebody who’s knowledgeable enough, likable enough, with a good sense of humor, doesn’t think he knows everything, knows the issues he’s been debating for a long time.”

Elder is considered a “long shot” candidate by Politico. As of now, he has not made any major polls among other GOP candidates.