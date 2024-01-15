Live analysis: Tracking the 2024 Iowa caucuses

(NewsNation) — The first race of the 2024 presidential election cycle begins in Iowa on Monday as Republicans gather at churches, schools and auditoriums around the state to declare their preference for their candidate for the GOP ticket.

Former President Donald Trump has dominated the polls for weeks, though other candidates — former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson — have spent the last weeks braving the cold to woo Republican voters in their favor.

Caucuses begin at 8 p.m. ET, and NewsNation will have live special coverage through the evening with a host of political experts on hand to help explain the process, trends and any surprises.

See the results of the 2024 Iowa caucuses here and watch NewsNation’s live special coverage on air or follow along with NewsNation’s live analysis in the blog below.

