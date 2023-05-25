Florida lieutenant governor ‘thrilled’ to back DeSantis in 2024

(NewsNation) — Because of Ron DeSantis’ accomplishments as governor of Florida, he is prepared to lead the country, Jeanette Nuñez, the state’s lieutenant governor, said on “NewsNation Now” the day after DeSantis announced his plans to run for president in 2024.

“I’m thrilled to be unequivocally supporting him as the next president United States,” Nuñez told NewsNation’s Keleigh Beeson. “I’ve had a front-row seat to the great work that we’ve done here.”

While DeSantis has been governor, Florida has remained a top destination for travelers as well as businesses such as the Citadel hedge fund, real estate investment group Blackstone and investment bank Goldman Sachs. In 2022, the state saw its biggest gain in residents.

Although he received praise for this, DeSantis has also garnered criticism.

Controversial moves by the DeSantis administration include flying immigrants who had entered Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, as well as the signing the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, which bans instruction or classroom discussion of LGBTQ issues in Florida public schools. Also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law by detractors, it was this legislation that sparked the current feud between DeSantis and The Walt Disney Company.

“He is a man that does not shy away from a fight,” Nuñez said. “He has fought the medical establishment, he has fought the liberal elites, he’s fought, oftentimes, the press. And what he does is, he leads with conviction. He knows where his true north is. He knows what he wants to accomplish for the state of Florida. And he wants to bring that to the rest of the country.”

Nuñez, a Republican, said the country is currently in decline under the Biden administration — but DeSantis can stop this.

“What we’ve seen from the federal government is an utter disaster — disaster at the border, economic disaster when you go to the grocery store, when you go to pay at the pump,” Núñez said. “We want to bring sanity back to this country. And there is no leader in this country that is better suited to be able to bring back that American comeback … than Gov. Ron DeSantis.”