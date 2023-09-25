Ex-Pence aide Short: Former VP ‘underrated’ debater

(NewsNation) — While former President Donald Trump is in Detroit on Wednesday, Republican presidential hopefuls will spar at the second primary debate in California.

Candidates, including former Vice President Mike Pence, are hoping to make up ground against Trump, who continues to hold a large lead in national polling.

Marc Short, former chief of staff to Pence, described Pence as an “underrated” debater who will seek to draw a contrast between traditional conservatives and a “populist strain” that has taken hold of the Republican Party.

“He’ll be looking to focus on the future of our movement and the future of our country and where we as conservatives should be going,” Short said Monday on “The Hill on NewsNation.”

Pence had a notable performance at the first GOP primary debate in August when he sparred with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

“In that particular case, I think Vivek was the foil, and I think that that basically showcased Vivek as a fraud,” Short said of the exchanges in the debate.

The former vice president has been on the ground in early primary states Iowa and New Hampshire as he looks to boost his standing among voters and in the polls. He’s currently at 4%, according to a RealClearPolitics average.

He will be on the state at the second debate hosted by Fox Business Network at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.

“I think it’s a perfect setting for him to continue to draw a contrast between traditional conservatives versus I think the more populist strain that does seem to have taken hold inside our party,” Short said. “I think he’ll continue to showcase that whether or not you’re talking about fiscal policy, foreign policy, social policy, he has the experience and the character to take that job on day one, and I think that’s a separation from other candidates on the stage.”