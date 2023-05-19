Marianne Williamson: This country is on the wrong track

(NewsNation) — Marianne Williamson, a 2024 Democratic presidential candidate running against President Joe Biden, discussed her chances in the upcoming election in an interview with “On Balance” host Leland Vittert.

Williamson acknowledged that it is difficult to predict election outcomes, citing the unexpected victory of Donald Trump in 2016.

She emphasized the importance of a diverse range of options in protecting democracy and urged voters to consider candidates who can effectively defeat a Republican candidate in 2024 and prepare the country for the future.

“The way you protect your democracy is by practicing your democracy,” she said. “And that’s what’s important here.”

When asked about the absence of Democratic National Committee debates, Williamson highlighted her differing agenda from Biden’s. She expressed concerns about the economy and wealth inequality, believing that fundamental economic reform is necessary to address these issues.

“I agree with the majority of Americans who think that this country is on the wrong track,” she said.

Regarding Biden’s fitness for a second term, Williamson stated that it is up to each voter to decide.

While she personally questioned the decision to run for president at an older age, she did not commit to endorsing Biden if she does not secure the nomination. Instead, she expressed her commitment to running a campaign and striving to win the nomination and presidency.

