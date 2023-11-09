‘Tough talk’ from GOP candidates ‘light on detail’: Megyn Kelly

(NewsNation) — Veteran presidential debate moderator Megyn Kelly joined “Elizabeth Vargas Reports” to discuss the current slate of GOP presidential candidates and contentious moments from the third GOP presidential debate.

Kelly, host of “The Megyn Kelly Show” on SiriusXM, will co-moderate the fourth Republican presidential primary debate airing on NewsNation on Dec. 6, along with Elizabeth Vargas of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports” and Eliana Johnson, editor-in-chief of The Washington Free Beacon.

Kelly acknowledged entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy had an unhinged approach, seeking viral moments in the debate.

However, she questioned the potential cost of such a strategy, particularly with regard to the response from Republican women.

“I’ll be really interested to see in the days to come, how his polls are with women,” Kelly said. “Because a lot of those Republican women who are in the suburbs who are turned off by Trump, but have been slowly migrating back to Trump, because they’re not Biden fans, are not true Biden fans.”

Ramaswamy’s tactics, including personal jabs at Nikki Haley’s daughter and mocking Ron DeSantis, were viewed as potentially alienating to a segment of GOP voters.

“He doesn’t have the Trump personality and the Trump flare, as a star, as a celebrity, to kind of pull it off,” she said. “Vivek is kind of a wannabe Trump, and there’s only one Trump. So I think he took some real risks.”

Despite tough talk from candidates, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Ramaswamy, about sealing the southern border, Kelly pointed out the scarcity of details on how they plan to achieve this.

“It’s funny to hear these guys, forgive me,” Kelly said. “I went to Syracuse. I went to Albany Law School, upstate New York, alright, we’re sensible people. These guys went to Harvard and Yale, and now they want us to believe they’re John Wayne.”

Kelly highlighted the potential complexities, including the significant daily trade crossing the border, emphasizing the need for a more nuanced and detailed approach to border security.

“Tough talk is part of especially running for president as a Republican,” Kelly said. “But you’re right, very light on detail. Like, if you just start shooting people crossing the border illegally, we’re going to have a serious problem. If you send troops into Mexico, we’re probably going to start a war.”

NewsNation announced Thursday it will host the fourth GOP presidential primary debate at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The live debate will air on NewsNation at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 6. It will be broadcast simultaneously in the Eastern and Central time zones on the company’s broadcast television network, The CW.

