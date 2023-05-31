Mike Pence set to announce run for president on June 7

(NewsNation) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will announce his presidential run on June 7, multiple sources have confirmed to NewsNation.

The sources said he will use a campaign video and make a speech in Des Moines, Iowa, to make the announcement on what will also be his 64th birthday.

In addition, he has a town hall scheduled with CNN in Des Moines on June 7 that will be moderated by Dana Bash.

Choosing to throw his hat in the ring for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination means Pence will be competing with his onetime boss, former President Donald Trump.

Julia Manchester, a reporter with NewsNation partner The Hill, said while the two initially had a close working relationship under the Trump administration, that deteriorated.

“On Jan. 6, we saw that relationship really fall apart when Mike Pence’s life was put in danger during the attack on the Capitol, and we’ve seen some major distance between the two,” Manchester said.

As a mob of Trump supporters descended on the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election, some yelled “Hang Mike Pence” and “Bring out Pence.”

Trump heavily refuted the results after Biden beat him in the election, but Pence stated that he did not have the Constitutional authority to reject them.

The former president and vice president are just two on a growing list of GOP candidates that also includes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, among others.

Even before his announcement, allies of Pence already launched a super PAC to support his candidacy.

Called “Committed to America,” the PAC is led by longtime GOP consultant Scott Reed and former Texas Rep. Jeb Hensarling.

However, Pence, who previously served as governor of Indiana, still lags behind frontrunners Trump and DeSantis in polls with voters.

“One thing Mike Pence does have going for him is that Mike Pence is incredibly conservative,” Manchester said on “NewsNation Now.” “We talk a lot about these conservative evangelicals who candidates like Ron DeSantis are trying to win over and appeal to — well, that’s very much Mike Pence’s base.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.