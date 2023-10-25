Most GOP voters want to cancel remaining debates

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 27: Republican presidential candidates (L-R), Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence walk on stage during the FOX Business Republican Primary Debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on September 27, 2023 in Simi Valley, California. Seven presidential hopefuls squared off in the second Republican primary debate as former U.S. President Donald Trump, currently facing indictments in four locations, declined again to participate. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

But many GOP voters now want those debates cancelled

The Third GOP presidential debate will take place in early November

(NewsNation) — While the Republican Party still has a series of presidential primary debates scheduled, a new poll suggests America’s GOP primary voters are less than enthusiastic about these forums.

Rasmussen Reports’s telephone and online survey found that 52% of GOP voters want to cancel the debates.

That’s despite 55% of likely U.S. voters saying they’re likely to watch the next upcoming debate, which is set to take place on Nov. 8 in Miami, Florida.

The debates have been boycotted by former President Donald Trump, who has been far and away the leader in national polling of the race.