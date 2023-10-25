Most GOP voters want to cancel remaining debates

(NewsNation) — While the Republican Party still has a series of presidential primary debates scheduled, a new poll suggests America’s GOP primary voters are less than enthusiastic about these forums.
Rasmussen Reports’s telephone and online survey found that 52% of GOP voters want to cancel the debates.
That’s despite 55% of likely U.S. voters saying they’re likely to watch the next upcoming debate, which is set to take place on Nov. 8 in Miami, Florida.
The debates have been boycotted by former President Donald Trump, who has been far and away the leader in national polling of the race.