NewsNation to host RFK Jr town hall June 28

(NewsNation) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the upstart challenger to President Joe Biden for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination, will participate in a town hall exclusively on NewsNation.

At 9 p.m. June 28 in NewsNation’s Chicago studios, Kennedy will take questions from a live audience in a forum moderated by Elizabeth Vargas.

You can watch it live on NewsNation or stream it on NewsNationNow.com.

The audience will be made up of South Carolina and New Hampshire voters, selected in partnership with the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College.

At 10:30 p.m. ET, a special edition of “CUOMO” will recap the event.

Though viewed as a longshot to unseat a sitting president for his own party’s nomination, Kennedy has garnered as much as 20% in some Democratic polls. Kennedy has been critical of U.S. foreign policy, specifically Ukraine, opposes weapons bans and has questioned the safety of vaccines.