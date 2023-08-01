NewsNation to host Vivek Ramaswamy town hall August 14

CHICAGO, IL – August 1, 2023 – NewsNation, the fastest-growing network in cable news, will host a live town hall with Republican presidential candidate and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy on Monday, August 14th at 9 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. CT. The event will mark Mr. Ramaswamy’s first presidential town hall with a national television news network. Moderated by chief Washington anchor and anchor of On Balance (weeknights, 7 p.m. ET) Leland Vittert, the event will be presented in front of a live audience with additional questions from viewers in New Hampshire and Iowa. An encore presentation will be offered at 12 a.m. ET/11 p.m. CT.

Emanating from NewsNation’s Headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, the 90-minute broadcast will cover a wide variety of topics, including the economy, crime, health care, and immigration. In recent polls, Mr. Ramaswamy is polling at double-digits and ranked third within the Republican Party. The town hall will be followed by a special edition of CUOMO hosted by Chris Cuomo with contributions from political editor Chris Stirewalt. Additionally, viewers across the country will have the opportunity to be featured on-air as part of the network’s town hall watch party.

In June, NewsNation hosted the first town hall with Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and over the past few months, the channel has presented interviews with many of the Republican presidential candidates, including former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, South Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Joining NewsNation in May 2021, Mr. Vittert serves as anchor of the channel’s 7 p.m. primetime program and delivers special politics coverage for the network. His most recent work includes helming the network’s coverage of the 2022 Midterm Elections, President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address, and the 2021 Russia-United States summit in Geneva, Switzerland. Prior to NewsNation, Vittert was a weekend news anchor and correspondent for FOX News Channel from 2010 to January 2020. Previously, he served as FNC’s Middle Eastern war correspondent based in the Jerusalem Bureau.

