Newsom boosts national profile, creating 2024 speculation

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden’s campaign visit to California on Monday will include a meeting with California Governor Gavin Newsom, whose elevated national profile has some speculating he will make his own presidential bid in 2024.

Biden’s three-day trip to the Bay Area will highlight his climate commitments, with an appearance at a Northern California nature preserve to focus on environmental issues. The White House says he will be announcing $600 million in projects to address climate change.

He will also attend a series of fundraisers hosted by Gov. Newsom, as some paint him as a future adversary to Biden.

“There’s some concern that he’s trying to be more of a rival to the president than a help. But you know, he’s doing a lot of things the president can’t do. He is engaging in some of this hand-to-hand combat with some of the rivals on the Republican side,” said Democratic consultant Steven Maviglio.

Newsom has repeatedly said he is not running for president, continuing to support Biden while being grilled on Fox’s “Hannity” last week. But his ongoing feud with Florida governor and 2024 candidate Ron DeSantis continues to kick up speculation about a potential run.

Newsom recently proposed a 28th amendment to the constitution that would address gun control and raise the minimum age for purchase from 18 to 21.

All the while, there is growing concern and low enthusiasm within the Democratic party over Biden’s age and mental capacity.

According to one strategist, Biden and Newsom are “frenemies,” and the governor is jockeying for the future.

“He’s engaged in some real punch-in-the-face politics with some of the Republicans running for presidents. And I think he thinks that helps the president. But if somehow the president falters along the way or if, God forbid, something happens to him, he wants to be the name that’s talked about around the water cooler and ready to step in,“ Maviglio said.

As of last week, nearly 60% of registered voters have doubts about Biden’s mental fitness, up 2% from last month, according to a Harris poll.

Just yesterday, the president left people baffled after closing a speech on gun control with “God save the queen.”

The White House has since said Biden was responding to someone in the crowd.

If re-elected, Biden would be 82 at the start of his second presidential term in 2025.