Haley says she is unapologetically ‘pro-life’ in speech

Nikki Haley gives remarks during an event for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz as he receives an endorsement from the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association in Harrisburg, Pa., on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. (Greg Nash/The Hill)

(NewsNation) — 2024 GOP nominee hopeful Nikki Haley lauded the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and said she is unapologetically “pro-life” in a speech she gave Tuesday morning.

Invoking the story of her husband, who was adopted after being put into foster care at only a few years old, and her own initial struggles getting pregnant, Haley said her reasons for being anti-abortion are personal.

Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, later served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations for the Trump administration in 2017.

She became the first major challenger to former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination after announcing her candidacy in February.

Ever since the overturn of Roe v. Wade, which gave jurisdiction over abortion to the states, the procedure has been a leading topic of conversation, particularly in the national political arena.

Although the abortion issue has often been seen as divisive, Haley, in her remarks, said there are a number of aspects where people can have national consensus.

“I believe in conversation. I believe in compassion,” she said. “We’re not just talking about policy here. We’re talking about people.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.