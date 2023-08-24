‘Nikki Haley won it’: Body language expert on RNC debate

MILWAUKEE (NewsNation) — While each Republican presidential hopeful who took the stage Wednesday night for the first primary debate received their allotted time to talk about various issues, it was sometimes their actions that spoke a little louder than their words.

All eight candidates made their pitch for why they should be the party’s nominee for the primary, but body language expert Janine Driver said only one candidate “commanded the stage.”

Driver, a 16-year law enforcement veteran with the Department of Justice, said as an independent third party, presidential candidate Nikki Haley won it all.

“Nikki Haley hit it out of the park,” Driver said. “She didn’t go in with a high percent, but she was confident, she didn’t back down and she killed it.”

During a heated exchange between Haley and presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy over funding in Ukraine, Driver said Haley held her ground. She explained that Haley’s body language was big and she didn’t back down. At one point, Haley even continued with her gestures while Ramaswamy put his hand down for a hot second as if he just lost the argument, Driver said.

“Nonverbally, she’s the winner in this battle. She put him down as soon as his hand goes down,” Driver said.

Also, the fact that Haley didn’t move her hand gestures as quickly as he did signals she was making her point, Driver said.

Another important moment in the night was when the candidates were asked whether they would support former President Donald Trump as the Republican party nominee. Ramaswamy shot his hand straight up and the rest of the candidates slowly raised their hands. Asa Hutchinson did not raise his hand at all.

Driver said Ramaswamy’s immediate response had her question whether he is really looking for a slot as the vice president. She explained it felt as though he was trying to win over Trump right then and there.

“This is suspicious for me,” Driver said.

Another candidate who wasn’t too confident answering that question and was the last to somewhat raise their hand was former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who has been campaigning against the former president nonstop.