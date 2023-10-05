Haley is rising in polls. Is she Trump’s most formidable opponent?

(NewsNation) — He’s maintaining a large lead in national polls, but is Donald Trump the “inevitable” Republican presidential nominee in 2024?

Nikki Haley is surging in the latest polls in New Hampshire, where she’s overtaken Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for second place, according to a RealClearPolitics average.

Could Haley be Trump’s most formidable opponent?

Conservative political strategist and former Trump surrogate Scottie Nell Hughes says Haley’s surge shouldn’t threaten Trump’s campaign.

“It shows right now the divide that’s happening in the Republican Party is actually growing even more than before,” Hughes said Thursday on “CUOMO.”

Lindsey Granger, a contributing writer at Bustle magazine, countered that Haley, a former United Nations ambassador in the Trump administration, is a “formidable candidate” who could present a real primary challenge to Trump.

“She actually has the best resume of the bunch, in my opinion, and she consistently, whether you like her or not, shows an example of being able to have a nuanced conversation,” Granger said. “As we see people creeping up (in polls) that are not DeSantis, it’s going to be a larger conversation, especially as these trials (against Trump) move forward, to see who’s actually going to be in a leadership position come November 2024.”

Haley has seen a bump in the polls after the first two Republican primary debates. The third is slated for November in Miami.

Haley’s performance last week in Simi Valley, California, was lauded by Republicans after she targeted several of her contenders, including DeSantis, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

Trump took notice, as well. His campaign hit her during the event, and the former president himself lashed out at her Friday on social media, in what some say is an indication she’s being viewed as a more formidable opponent than before.

“Make no mistake, it is a very steep mountain to climb, but she is on her way,” said Republican strategist Matthew Bartlett.

The Hill contributed to this report.