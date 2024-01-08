Nikki Haley ‘looks at issues through’ voters’ eyes: Gov. Sununu

(NewsNation) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu expressed confidence in GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley‘s performance before the Iowa caucuses, highlighting the growing success of her campaign despite recent controversies.

“The town halls are packed, the crowds are huge. They’re all new voters that are coming out,” Sununu said in an interview on “NewsNation Now.”

Sununu, a staunch supporter of Haley, dismissed concerns about recent comments by the former South Carolina governor, stating that they were mere “media talking points” and not resonating with voters.

He emphasized the significant turnout at Haley’s town halls in Iowa, noting the influx of new voters and her positive reception.

Haley’s campaign in Iowa has sparked interest, with Sununu asserting she is the only candidate seriously challenging former President Donald Trump. He indicated that the Haley campaign’s lack of set expectations allows it to focus on maintaining its momentum and engaging with voters.

When pressed about potential setbacks, such as comments on the Civil War and other issues, Sununu downplayed their impact, stating that they are nonissues for voters. He defended Haley’s strength, contrasting it with what he perceived as Trump’s weakness and citing the former president’s negative ads targeting Haley.

President Joe Biden’s recent remarks on Haley’s comments about the Civil War were addressed by Sununu, who praised Haley’s past actions in South Carolina, where she advocated for the removal of the Confederate flag. He argued that Haley’s stance demonstrated “courage and leadership.”

“You know why everyone’s going after Nikki? Because she’s the one that surging, because she’s the one that is likely going to win here in New Hampshire,” Sununu said.

Regarding the ongoing debate about pardoning Trump and those involved in the January 6 riots, Sununu stressed that these issues were not at the forefront of the Republican primary voters’ minds. He asserted that Haley’s call for healing and moving beyond the chaos resonates with the electorate.

“She said she would pardon the president. There’s chaos with this guy. This victimization, this polarization, he’s divisive. And the best way to move beyond that is to move beyond that,” he said.

Sununu expects supporters from other campaigns, particularly Chris Christie’s, will eventually rally behind Haley.

“She looks at every issue through the eyes of the voters. Whether it’s a mental health issue, or opioid recovery issues, border security, it’s all about how does it affect the individuals,” Sununu said.

“It’s a Haley-Trump race from here on out.”