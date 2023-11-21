Is Nikki Haley the top alternative candidate to Donald Trump?

NewsNation will host the f ourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app . If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here .

(NewsNation) — As the Republican primaries inch closer, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is seeing a positive shift in polling, fundraising and general sentiment among constituents, all of which have helped her swing ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in her bid to position herself as the leading alternative to front-runner former President Donald Trump.

Haley, the only woman in the GOP field this cycle, has been attracting several big donors as she positions herself as one of the more moderate candidates in the Republican primary. Ahead of the 2024 election, NewsNation is compiling comprehensive guides of each candidate’s political views and policy positions on all the issues that matter to voters. You can read more about where Haley stands here.

Recent polls show she swung ahead of DeSantis in the critical early primary state of New Hampshire. Early in the campaign cycle, DeSantis was touted as the leading contender to challenge Trump, but he has so far struggled to gain support and close the polling gap with the former president.

While Trump still holds a wide lead over all his contenders in most polls, a new survey shows Haley outperforming him against President Joe Biden in Michigan. The poll conducted by EPIC-MRA shows Haley winning by 11 percentage points against Biden, while Trump only leads by 5 points.

“Voters want a new generational, conservative leader who is focused on fixing the challenges facing America today — from the economy, the crisis at our southern border, and the growing threat of China. Republicans have a clear-cut winner in Nikki Haley,” Olivia Perez-Cubas, a spokeswoman for Haley’s campaign, told the Washington Examiner in response to the poll results.

DeSantis was the likely Trump opponent at the beginning of the year, but his poll numbers have been slowly declining while Haley’s have been rising.

The Des Moines Register poll has her tied with DeSantis in Iowa.

Outside the polls, Haley, a former U.N. ambassador, came out strong in the three past GOP debates, growing her crowds on the trail. NewsNation will host the fourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. Here’s how you can watch it.

Haley’s fundraising and social media following are also on the rise, indicating growing support, according to the Brookings Institute.

Seeking a viable alternative to Trump, Wall Street financiers are backing Haley’s bid for the Republican nomination, the Wall Street Journal reported.

It is an uphill battle for Haley if her campaign hopes to garner support from the Trump base. While she has distinguished herself as anti-Trump, the Republican base has largely preferred the former president, with most national polls showing him leading by at least 50%.

As Haley’s star rises on the campaign trail, she’s been taking punches from DeSantis, Trump and Vivek Ramaswamy. Biden’s campaign has also pointed to Haley’s work within Trump’s administration, labeling her a MAGA extremist.

Analysts believe if DeSantis or Ramaswamy were to drop out, their supporters would be more likely to back Trump than Haley.

Haley is one of the strongest supporters of military aid for Ukraine among her competitors in the GOP primary. However, she said during the third Republican debate that she only supported sending equipment and ammunition, not giving the country “cash.”

Critics say Haley is attempting to tread diplomatically on big political issues, including abortion. “As much as I’m pro-life, I don’t judge anyone for being pro-choice, and I don’t want them to judge me for being pro-life,” Haley previously said.

In multiple debates, Haley has said that while she is personally “pro-life,” she stands apart from her Republican contenders for calling for a “national consensus” when it comes to a federal abortion ban. During the first GOP debate, she refused to call for a 15-week federal abortion ban. However, she also said in a November interview that if she were still governor of South Carolina, she would sign a six-week ban if “the people decide.”

Haley’s campaign sees a favorable primary calendar, betting on a smaller field by the South Carolina primary to face Trump directly. DeSantis remains ahead in national polls, with his allies hoping for an Iowa win to boost his prospects.

She has criticized Trump, who focuses his attacks on DeSantis. Haley’s record and views have drawn scrutiny, with opponents labeling her too moderate or a MAGA extremist. Haley has responded forcefully and expressed concern about sexism in the GOP.

NewsNation’s Tom Palmer contributed to this report.