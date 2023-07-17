What is No Labels’ political agenda?

FILE – People with the group No Labels hold signs during a rally on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 18, 2011. The Arizona Democratic Party is looking to force No Labels to disclose its donors or lose its status as a political party, an escalation of Democrats’ efforts to block a group they worry will boost former President Donald Trump’s chances of returning to the White House. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — No Labels — the bipartisan, centrist group that is considering supporting a third-party presidential candidate in 2024 — released a broad policy agenda on Saturday that gives insight to the organization’s platform.

In anticipation of its New Hampshire town hall on Monday, the group released “Common Sense” in order to provide detail on its foundational beliefs.

The group’s ultimate objective is to unify and bridge the political divide by appealing to voters who are weary of the positions of the extreme left and right.

No Labels’ beliefs per “Common Sense” are as follows:

“We are grateful to live in a country where we can openly disagree with other people”

“We care about our country more than any political party.”

“We respect hard work and believe it should be rewarded, but we also believe America should help people who cannot help themselves or fall on hard times.”

“We want a well-functioning government that addresses our common problems and empowers every American — no matter who they are, where they are from, or what they believe — to reach their full individual potential.”

“We know America is not perfect. But we’d rather live here than anywhere else.”

In its “Common Sense” agenda, the group said it will focus on 30 ideas to take on issues facing Americans, including the budget, immigration, inflation and education.

While providing limited information on its specific policy beliefs, No Labels highlights key objectives on its website, including advocating for reducing the national debt and lowering health care costs for Americans.

On the issue of immigration, it suggests that laws should be enforced to prevent migrants from being released into the U.S. after entering illegally. It also proposes a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, or undocumented immigrants who were brought to the county as children by their parents.

No Labels also claims public safety is the nation’s highest priority.

In its 63-page booklet, No Labels says “powerful and extreme forces” in both political parties are blocking what Americans want to be achieved and therefore the current system is a “mess.”

It adds: “The way out is for America’s growing commonsense majority to come together in advance of the 2024 presidential election, to demand something better, and to clarify what we expect from whoever will occupy the White House in January 2025.”

While No Labels has yet to float any candidates publicly, it has maintained its priority is to get on the ballot in all 50 states as part of a $70 million project. So far, the group has secured places on the ballot in Arizona, Alaska, Colorado and Oregon.

However, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who has a 12-year relationship with the group, has often been floated as a potential pick to lead the group’s unity ticket. Manchin has not ruled out a 2024 presidential run.

In fact, he will serve as the keynote speaker at No Labels’ New Hampshire town hall Monday, as speculation grows over whether the senator will make a third-party bid for the White House.

Cornel West, a progressive activist and social critic, became the first relatively well-known third-party candidate to enter the race and has also been considered by the organization to back.

A NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll released last week found that 49% of respondents said they were somewhat or very likely to consider voting for a third-party candidate in 2024 if Trump and Biden were the nominees.

During an appearance on a Sunday news show, No Labels founding chairman Joe Lieberman expressed the group’s hopes of providing a strong candidate for 2024.

“If the polling next year shows, after the two parties have chosen their nominees, that in fact, we will help elect one or another candidate, we’re not going to get involved,” Lieberman said. “The problem is not the third choice that No Labels is offering the American people. The problem is the American people are not buying what the two parties are selling anymore.”

No Labels has faced some criticism, particularly regarding concerns about the political impact of a third-party candidate on election results. Democrats fear that a third-party challenger will draw votes from President Joe Biden, essentially giving the win to former President Donald Trump.

Former Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, a Democrat, expressed his concerns in a post on Twitter: “A third-party effort by No Labels is a really, really bad idea. Bottom line is simple: No Labels elects Trump.”

Similarly, Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie also commented, stating that he doesn’t believe a third-party candidate can win in 2024.

No Labels said in June that it would end its third-party push if Biden is “way” ahead of Trump in the polls by next spring.

NewsNation’s Tom Dempsey, Keleigh Beeson, Kevin Bohn and The Hill contributed to this report.