Pence campaigning in New Hampshire ahead of NewsNation town hall

(NewsNation) — Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning in New Hampshire ahead of his town hall with NewsNation, working to build momentum from the first Republican debate.

Wednesday, Pence participated in a town hall in Henniker, New Hampshire, before delivering a speech later in the afternoon at Saint Anselm College.

Hoping to take on his former boss Donald Trump and show voters he is the most conservative candidate, Pence delivered a speech titled “Populism and Conservatism,” which his campaign described as a “major address.”

Pence’s plan to bring supporters back to an earlier form of conservatism is interesting as the administration he previously served thrived on populist talking points.

Next week, Pence will join NewsNation for a town hall to discuss the economy, foreign policy, immigration, education and more. For the chance to attend the town hall in person or submit a question, click here.

Pence has been growing more outspoken in the 2024 race. Most notably, he sparred with political newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy in the first Republican presidential debate.

Ramaswamy is having his own moment in the spotlight with 20% saying he had the best performance during the debate, according to the latest NewsNation and Decision Desk HQ polls. Pence came in fifth with 7%.

