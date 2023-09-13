Would Pence dine alone with a woman if he had a female VP?

(NewsNation) — Former Vice President Mike Pence’s dining habits sparked headlines in 2017. The GOP presidential candidate said someone unearthed a quote from when he was first elected to Congress in which he told his wife he would not dine alone with another woman.

“I remember I said, ‘Well, I promised her that I wouldn’t dine alone with a woman that’s not my wife.’ It wasn’t very controversial until after I became vice president,” Pence told NewsNation host Leland Vittert during a town hall appearance.

After Pence said he would consider having a woman as a running mate, Vittert asked, “How would that work out if you had a female vice president?”

Pence jokingly responded, “That’s a very clever question, it really is. Let me say, it’s a promise my wife and I made to one another.”

While he did not signal any modifications to that promise, Pence said he would continue to put his family first throughout his political career.

He told Vittert there’s “no greater blessing in my life other than my faith in Jesus Christ than the marriage that I have with this incredible woman and the blessings of our family. I’ll always put them first, whatever it means and whatever criticism comes.”

As far as finding a running mate, Pence said he’s looking for someone who agrees with his core values.

“We’re going to find that person who is the best qualified, the best prepared and the most committed to the agenda we feel called to advance,” Pence said.

Pence has struggled to gain traction and is currently polling at 5%, according to RealClearPolitics averages.