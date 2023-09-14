Pence: Migrant crisis at the border ‘man-made’ by Joe Biden

(NewsNation) — Mike Pence called the immigration crisis at the southern border a man-made problem, saying, “That man’s name is Joe Biden.”

Pence fielded a question from 24-year-old financial analyst Colin Camblin during a town hall hosted by NewsNation on his plan to reduce illegal immigration at the border.

Chicago is currently experiencing a massive influx of illegal immigrants, Camblin said, leading to tent cities and causing a devastating strain on the city’s resources.

Pence placed responsibility for the border crisis on the current administration, citing a 90% reduction in illegal immigration and asylum abuse during his and former President Donald Trump’s tenure.

“Border Patrol agents will tell you the cartels are in operational control of our border today,” he said.

Pence criticized the actions of the Biden administration, stating that they had shut down border wall construction and reversed policies, including the “remain in Mexico” policy, that he said had previously contributed to reducing illegal immigration.

“That, combined with Title 42, that allowed us to return illegal immigrants back across the border, literally ended illegal immigration and asylum abuse,” Pence said. “Joe Biden undid all of that, and sent a signal south of the border that … our borders are open.”

Pence highlighted the need to restart border wall construction, reinstate the “remain in Mexico” policy and expedite asylum applications.

“It’s not like the weather,” he said. “We can control our southern border. A nation without borders is not a nation.”