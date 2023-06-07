Mulvaney: Pence faces ‘unique’ problem in taking on Trump

ANKENY, Iowa (NewsNation) — Mike Pence faces a unique problem in the 2024 GOP presidential field: Some voters “actively dislike him,” said former Trump White House interim chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

“I don’t know if it’s 20% or 40% of the Republican base are convinced — and have been convinced wrongly by Donald Trump — that Mike Pence is responsible for Donald Trump’s (2020 presidential) loss and not being in the White House.”

Mulvaney, a NewsNation political contributor, says that lone factor may be Pence’s biggest hurdle as he seeks the Oval Office.

“It’s going to be a fascinating dynamic to see if (Pence) does take on Trump head-to-head, or if he just goes off and runs his own race,” Mulvaney said.

The former vice president, congressman and Indiana governor launched his presidential campaign on Wednesday before a crowd of people in Ankeny, Iowa.

“This country has been so good to my family, and I’ve been honored to serve it,” Pence said in his Iowa speech.

But Mulvaney wonders if Pence’s quiet statesman persona can go toe-to-toe with Trump’s quips, nicknames and insults.

“Does he need to (attack Trump)? Probably. Does he have the ability to do it? No,” said Mulvaney. “And that’s not a slam on the former vice president. It’s just not his personality.”

Pence joins a Republican field that includes Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott, among others. Pence is polling at just over 5%, according to a FiveThirtyEight average, behind both Trump and DeSantis.