Political group to spend millions to keep Harris in office

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — A political group trying to elect pro-choice candidates said it will spend “tens of millions of dollars” to make sure Vice President Kamala Harris stays in office.



The head of EMILY’s List, which supports Democratic pro-choice women candidates, told Politico it will be spending “tens of millions of dollars” to help boost Harris’ 2024 reelection bid and that nothing is off the table.

EMILY’s List president Laphonza Butler, who was also a senior advisor to Harris’ presidential campaign in 2020, said that the group’s latest push is an effort to remind voters of the politician that Harris is.

“We’re going to tell the story about who she is, what she’s done, support her at every turn and really push back against the massive misinformation and disinformation that’s been directed towards her since she’s been elected,” Butler told Politico.

Butler also said that the group would target certain types of voters on various platforms when asked how would the organization spend its money.

“Some age groups and demographics get their information from things like YouTube or from TikTok. For some demographics, they are much more interpersonal and in terms of how they get and disseminate information,” Butler added.

This new effort comes as Biden and Harris are set to ramp up their presidential campaign, one in which polls show voters are skeptical of Biden’s age.



In recent weeks, Emily’s List has conducted polling in battleground states among voters who are Democrats or lean that way.



Among their findings, they said Harris’ fight to reduce gun violence and her leadership in fighting for women’s reproductive rights are especially persuasive to voters who move toward her.

Black voters put a high priority on her work to promote racial justice.

However, last week, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley started to outline another argument that brings Harris to the forefront.

“If they think it’s going to be President Biden, a vote for President Biden is actually a vote for President Harris. We are running against Kamala Harris. Make no bones about it,” Haley said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to this comment during a press conference, saying that the president and Harris have had these tough conversations.

“The vice president has been a partner. You’ve heard him say that multiple times,” Jean-Pierre said. “When it comes to difficult decisions — when it comes to important decisions that matter to the American people — those are issues that the president has talked to with the vice president.”

The Hill contributed to this report.