Presidential candidates court voters at ‘Moms for Liberty’ event

(NewsNation) — A handful of top Republican presidential candidates hope to boost their status with a prominent conservative group called Moms for Liberty this weekend.

Candidates set to speak at the organization’s Joyful Warriors National Summit in Philadelphia include former President Donald Trump, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley spoke earlier in the day.

Started at first to oppose COVID-19 mandates, Moms for Liberty is now known for fiercely opposing instruction related to race and gender identity in classrooms, with a number of chapters across multiple states. While the group says they are fighting for parental rights, they have also courted controversy.

The Southern Poverty Law Center called it an “extremist” group for allegedly harassing community members, advancing anti-LGBTQ+ misinformation and fighting to scrub diverse and inclusive material from lesson plans, the Associated Press reports.

One chapter in Indiana published an Adolf Hitler quote in a newsletter before issuing and apology and removing it. Another chapter in Tennessee complained about lessons on Black civil rights figures Martin Luther King Jr. and Ruby Bridges.

About 100 people gathered outside of where the Moms for Liberty event was taking place Friday, chanting “Not in our city” and “Let’s say gay” while holding signs that read, “Hate is not patriotic” and “Philly is the LGBTQest city.”

DeSantis gave a nod to these protestors in his summit speech, where he said parents are going to “rise up in 2024.”

“I see that Moms for Liberty is coming under attack by the left, attack by the corporate media, protests out here in the streets. Now you know how I feel everywhere I go,” he joked. “But I want to congratulate you for that because that is a sign that we are winning this fight.”

Meanwhile, in her own remarks, Haley said to save the country, it’s going to take a lot of courage.

“Courage for me to run, and courage for every one of you to know. Don’t complain about what we get in a general election if you don’t play in this primary,” she said. “Personally, I think to save the country, we need to send a badass Republican Woman to this White House.”