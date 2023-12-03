Pro-DeSantis PAC fires interim CEO

Yard signs promoting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2024, financed by the super PAC promoting DeSantis for president, line the street leading up to a Republican congressional fundraiser on May 13. 2023, in Sioux Center, Iowa. The super PAC, Never Back Down, is taking on the labor-intensive task of organizing support in the 2024 Iowa caucuses for DeSantis, though barred by law from coordinating with the candidate. (AP Photo/Tom Beaumont)

NewsNation will host the f ourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app . If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here .

(NewsNation) — Just as crunch time approaches with voting in Iowa and New Hampshire fast approaching, the major outside political group supporting Ron DeSantis is experiencing more turmoil.

The pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down and its latest CEO Kristin Davison have parted ways, a source with knowledge of the matter confirms to NewsNation. Politico first reported she had been fired.

“Scott Wagner will now serve as Chairman of the Board and interim CEO of Never Back Down. Never Back Down has the most organized, advanced caucus operation of anyone in the 2024 primary field, and we look forward to continuing that great work to help elect Gov. DeSantis the next President of the United States,” Jessica Szymanski, a spokeswoman for the group, said in a statement.

Davison had only been CEO for about a week, having replaced Chris Jankowski.

Wagner’s serving also as chairman comes right after Nevada GOP activist Adam Laxalt stepped down earlier this week as its chairman.

These changes come amid tension between the group and DeSantis’ campaign. Specifically, the differences center on Never Back Down’s ads promoting DeSantis and how some in the campaign were not happy with those commercials so far, a source said, confirming what Politico reported.

“I hope the re-tuning results in a sharper focus down the stretch,” DeSantis donor Dan Eberhart said.

An additional super PAC, Fight Right, has been launched. It is expected to focus on the ads.

Davison did not return a message seeking comment.

DeSantis and his campaign have relied heavily on Never Back Down to not only put up most of the ads promoting him but also spearhead much of the effort on the ground promoting the candidacy. These efforts include door knocking and sponsoring events in early voting states featuring DeSantis.