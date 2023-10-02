Iowa voters look for new political leadership ahead of election

DES MOINES, Iowa (NewsNation) — Voters across the Hawkeye State are deep into conversations about issues and candidates, including at a NewsNation voter focus group led by political editor Chris Stirewalt.

Two members of the group, Iowa voters Shirley Burgess and Jacob Coke, shared what’s influencing their upcoming election decisions.

Finding rare antiques is a luxury Burgess has extra time for now that she’s retired after working 47 years with the United Way.

“This is a coffin, a Civil War coffin,” Burgess said. “This, too, could be yours for $600. Sold”

The Iowa native is also sold on the Republican Party.

With more time for politics, Burgess is discovering she wants America to have a new leader on the world stage.

“Our president, in front of the United Nations, makes a speech and half of which you just were not able to follow because he’s simply not articulate. So even if I wanted to understand him, I can’t,” Burgess said.

But the number one issue that will sway her vote: immigration.

“I’m really looking for someone who is very focused and solution-oriented. What can we do to stop the inflow? Is it building the wall? If it is, let’s do it today,” Burgess said. “You know, take every dollar we have and spend it, build that wall, and let’s get it over with.”

Like Burgess, 19-year-old Jacob Coke is politically engaged. The Simpson College student has helped register voters on his campus in Indianola, Iowa.

“What they have to say matters,” Coke said. “Politicians, successful politicians — like Trump and Obama — have managed to get support from a lot of new voters who haven’t participated in the past.”

As an independent, Coke says the economy will play a prominent role as he casts his first ballot in a presidential election.

“Not exactly how are they going to get prices to go down, but mostly, how are they going to ensure that everybody can live a decent life,” he said.

Both voters believe changes are due for both political parties.

“I think it’s time for new leadership in both parties,” Burgess said. “So, it’s time for those individuals to step aside.”

The first test for Republican candidates lies with the Iowa Caucus, which is set for Jan. 15.