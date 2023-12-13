Pulse of the People: Iowa voters appear to be still set on Trump

(NewsNation) — In just a few weeks, the state of Iowa will kick off the presidential primary election with its caucuses. Republican candidates have been campaigning there since last week’s NewsNation debate, hoping to catch up to former President Donald Trump, who is still leading in the polls.

NewsNation convened a focus group, moderated by Chris Stirewalt in Des Moines, made up of 10 Iowa voters as an opportunity to spend one-on-one time learning what motivates their vote in a series called Pulse of the People.

The participants, reflective of the broader Iowa sentiment, provided diverse perspectives on their preferred candidates for the upcoming caucuses.

When asked about their caucus preferences, responses varied among the participants. The majority expressed support for Trump, citing his strong presence in Iowa during this election cycle. However, some voters mentioned considering alternatives like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

A recent Des Moines Register poll shows Trump’s significant lead, a trend unlike any seen in previous election cycles. The participants attributed this to Iowans’ familiarity with Trump, their loyalty to the former president, and a desire to engage in the democratic process.

Some polls suggested Haley could perform better against incumbent President Joe Biden in a general election. Some participants, however, expressed skepticism, suggesting the MAGA base might not rally behind Haley as they would for Trump.

While some criticized DeSantis for not being outspoken against Trump, others praised his strong stance on certain policy issues, particularly about transgender policies. Some see him as a MAGA alternative but questioned his readiness for the world stage.

The group emphasized the importance of candidates addressing policy issues and staying true to their convictions. Criticism was directed at Haley for perceived hesitancy during the NewsNation debate, with some participants feeling she should have been more assertive.

As the caucuses draw nearer, candidates will continue their efforts to resonate with Iowa voters and secure crucial support in this key battleground state.