Ramaswamy says he plans to withdraw from Maine, calls on others to join

(NewsNation) — Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy expressed his determination to challenge what he deems unconstitutional actions regarding ballot removals in certain states in an interview on “NewsNation Prime.”

Ramaswamy, a political outsider and businessman, criticized the removal of former President Donald Trump from primary ballots in Maine and Colorado, stating that such decisions were unconstitutional and undermined the democratic process.

He pledged to withdraw his name from ballots and called on fellow Republican candidates, including Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis and Chris Christie, to do the same in any state where such removals occur.

“The Republican candidates can actually stop this form of election interference and I called on the other Republicans in the race to do the same thing,” Ramaswamy said. “Now the others have been sidestepping the issue been radio silent on it.”

In response to threats faced by Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, who removed Trump from the state’s primary ballot, Ramaswamy condemned violence but called for vigorous debate.

He urged Bellows to explain the constitutional basis for denying voters the right to choose their president, emphasizing the importance of upholding democratic principles.

Bellows insists she’s following Maine law. After Trump submitted his signatures, five registered Maine voters, including two former Republican state senators, challenged his qualifications.

Bellows says she was obligated to conduct an administrative hearing, allowing both sides to present exhibits, testimony and witnesses before issuing a ruling in accordance with election law and her oath to the Constitution.

The candidate also defended his recent decision to halt spending on television advertising, asserting that his campaign is data-driven and focused on high return-on-investment tactics. Ramaswamy emphasized his commitment to self-funding the campaign and portrayed himself as a practical, results-oriented leader.

“I’m running this campaign the way I’m going to run this country, including driven by data and making smart decisions,” he said.

Ramaswamy, currently campaigning in Iowa, believes that polls are significantly underestimating his support and anticipates a major upset in the upcoming caucuses on Jan. 15.

“I think the polls are dead off. So I’m here in Iowa, I have done more events than any of the other candidates, actually all of the other candidates combined,” Ramaswamy said.

Addressing rumors of a potential withdrawal and endorsement of Trump, Ramaswamy vehemently denied any such plans, stating that he is committed to competing until January 2033.

When questioned about criticism within his party regarding his stance on Israel, Ramaswamy asserted that he holds the most pro-Israel view in the Republican Party. He argued for diplomatic support rather than military intervention and accused President Joe Biden of second-guessing Israel’s decisions, emphasizing the need for the U.S. to provide diplomatic cover.