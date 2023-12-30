Ramaswamy: We’re going to surprise people in Iowa Vivek Ramaswamy says he's engaging first-time caucus-goers He's been showing single digits in recent polls Ramaswamy: Polls are 'dead wrong' Bobby Oler Updated: Dec 30, 2023 / 09:11 PM CST Close Thank you for signing up! Subscribe to more newsletters here. Subscribe Now Decision Desk '24 Election Newsletter Submit Trending on NewsNation Dave Chappelle leaves stage early in Florida performance Massive waves crush California coast prompting evacuation warnings Mother of 7 grapples with husband's death in carjacking Video Icon Video ‘Putin’s days are numbered’: CIA veteran Video Icon Video 5 discontinued foods we mourned in 2023 Video Icon Video Family battling newborn's $60K medical helicopter bill Video Icon Video Close Thank you for signing up! Subscribe to more newsletters here. Subscribe Now Decision Desk '24 Election Newsletter Submit